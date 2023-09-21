Dolphins vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Javonte Williams nets first TD of 2023)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for the Broncos-Dolphins matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a win in Week 3 of the NFL season, but they’ll have to beat the No. 1 offense in football to do so.
The Miami Dolphins lead the NFL in yards per play (7.3) this season, and they’ve scored 60 points in two games. Could that mean that we see a high-scoring affair on Sunday?
If so, there are plenty of players to bet on to score a touchdown, but I’ve broken it down to my three favorites for this matchup.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Dolphins vs. Broncos
- Javonte Williams (+135)
- Marvin Mims (+475)
- Tyreek Hill (-105)
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
This is the week that Javonte Williams hits paydirt for the Broncos.
The Dolphins allowed over 200 rushing yards and three rushing scores in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and then New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson found the end zone in Week 2.
Williams has dominated backfield touches for Denver so far this season, and I expect that to continue in Week 3. It’s only a matter of time before he pays off bettors with a score.
Marvin Mims anytime touchdown scorer
If you want a longshot pick in Week 3, take rookie Marvin Mims Jr. to find the end zone for the second straight week.
Mims is elite at stretching the field, making two catches for 113 yards and a score in Week 2. The Broncos have also involved him in some end-around action to get the ball in his hands.
With elite speed on the outside, Mims is the perfect target for Russell Wilson’s deep passes, and the quarterback seemed to find his mojo with those against Washington.
Don’t be shocked is Mims takes the top off the defense in Week 3. At +475, he’s certainly worth a shot to score.
Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown scorer
We can’t only bet on Broncos to score – especially when the team is facing the No. 1 offense in the NFL.
I’m shocked that we’re getting Tyreek Hill at near even money to find the end zone in Week 3.
The star Miami wideout has three scores in his first two games of the season, and he could see a huge role in Week 3 with Jaylen Waddle currently in concussion protocol.
Even if Waddle plays, he’s seen significantly less looks than Hill through the first two weeks of the season.
The Broncos allowed 35 points in Week 2 to Washington, and Terry McLaurin – the team’s no. 1 wideout – found the end zone in that game. Even Patrick Surtain II is going to have a tough time slowing down Hill, who is staking a claim on the No. 1 receiver in the league title.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.