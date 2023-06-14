Do the Denver Broncos have the worst contract in NFL history on their books?
Many likely believe that the Denver Broncos have the worst contract in the NFL at the moment with Russell Wilson, but do they have the worst contract in the history of the NFL? Could this actually be the case?
Bleacher Report recently ranked the 10 worst contracts in the NFL currently, and you can probably guess who came in at #1. Russell Wilson was one of the worst starters in the NFL last year but is being paid like an elite signal caller.
If he had played like his old days in Seattle, we wouldn't be having this discussion. In fact, we'd probably be talking about whether the Denver Broncos could win a Super Bowl this year. Now, even with Sean Payton in place and offensive reinforcements in free agency, there are still a ton of questions about Wilson.
Could we take this a step further and ask if he currently has the worst contract in the history of the NFL? I would immediately not count historically bad contracts signed by non-quarterbacks as they aren't nearly as important as quarterbacks in the grand scheme of things.
Have there been awful quarterback contracts handed out before Wilson? Well, both Carson Wentz and Jared Goff each got long-term extensions, and both players are currently not with their current teams where they signed the deal.
Nick Foles' contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few years ago was pathetic. His $22m per year deal he was able to land netted the Jaguars just four games before Gardner Minshew took over.
Matt Flynn's deal about a decade ago was awful as well, as someone by the name of Russell Wilson ended up beating him out in the offseason QB battle. Someone else by the name of Brock Osweiler signed a deal after the 2015 season with the Houston Texans. That quickly blew up in their faces, even though Osweiler looked very competent in his starts with the Broncos in 2015.
Kyler Murray's long-term extension also looks quite awful so far, but do any of them touch Russell Wilson's? Well, if Wilson does bounce back this year, I think people will begin to ease off of Wilson for the most part. This would hopefully and especially be true if the Broncos made the playoffs in 2023.
I have faith that Russell Wilson can bounce back, but if not, the Broncos could end up having the worst contract in the history of the NFL.