3 difficult decisions remaining for Denver Broncos in 2024 offseason
Frankly, the offseason has only just begun for the Denver Broncos.
3. How do the Denver Broncos behave in the NFL Draft with such little capital?
This one kind of relates to my first point, but I am thinking on more of a broader level here. Right now, the Broncos hold the following selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, and this list is thanks to Pro Football Network:
- Round 1, Pick 12
- Round 3, Pick 76
- Round 4, Pick 121 (from MIA)
- Round 5, Pick 136 (from CLE through CAR)
- Round 5, Pick 145 (from NYJ)
- Round 5, Pick 147
- Round 6, Pick 203 (from CLE through HOU)
- Round 6, Pick 207 (from SF)
Yes, three fifth-rounders and two-sixth rounders does help a little bit, but the team has just one pick in the top 50 and two picks in the top 100, which is very little. So, on a broader scale, how do the Denver Broncos overcome this lack of capital? There are a plethora of ways to do this, which makes it difficult.
The team can trade down from the 12th overall selection, likely netting a second-round pick and change, depending on how far down they trade and even before that, finding a team willing to move up. If they do this, they risk not being able to draft one of their targets.
They could also use some of their picks in the triple digits to move up, perhaps trying to move up into the second round using their 76th overall pick as a platform to do that. However, is Denver really in the business of trading away more draft capital?
There is no perfect solution, and I truly do not envy Sean Payton and George Paton.