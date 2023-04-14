4 Broncos who won't be missed in 2023
Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive End
It was tough to see Dre'Mont Jones, easily the biggest name on this list, head to another team this offseason.
But before free agency even started, it became pretty clear that Jones was going to become too expensive for the Broncos to keep around. Instead, the team signed Zach Allen, a player familiar with new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Allen does not have the upside that Jones does but he made much more sense from a financial standpoint. The Broncos will also hope that someone like Eyioma Uwazurike can step up and become a big part of the defense.
The team is going to have a hard time replacing what Jones did on the field. He was a young, athletically-gifted pass-rusher who has 22 sacks since entering the league as a third-round pick.
But with the way Jones has talked about his former team in the media, taking shots at how he was treated by the Broncos, it makes it much easier to move on from him.
Jones is now with the Seattle Seahawks but the Broncos will find a player, or even a rotation of players, that make Broncos Country forget Jones in a quick fashion.