4 Broncos who won't be missed in 2023
Mike Boone, Running Back
General manager George Paton was familiar with Mike Boone from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings and he brought the running back in in large part due to his ability to play on special teams.
This was the move that pretty much signaled the end in Denver for Phillip Lindsay, who didn't play special teams.
Boone did next to nothing in Denver, including on special teams and after two seasons, he left as a free agent and signed with the Houston Texans this offseason.
Boone rushed for 137 yards and caught 11 passes in his time in Denver. He spent half of his time with the team on the shelf with injuries and his stint in orange and blue will be completely forgettable.
Despite being a bit thin at running back, the Broncos made no attempt to bring Boone back this offseason and instead signed Perine.