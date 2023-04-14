4 Broncos who won't be missed in 2023
Ronald Darby, Cornerback
Ronald Darby has yet to sign with a new team in 2023 so technically, he could still be with the Broncos in the future, but it's not at all likely.
In two seasons with the Broncos, Darby played in just 16 total games for the team as injuries slowed him down in each season. But when he was on the field, he wasn't anything spectacular anyway.
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain, a proven commodity who is one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league. Finding a player to complement him on the other side would give the team a big advantage in the secondary.
Darby was not that guy.
The Broncos drafted Damarri Mathis last season and he played well for a rookie. In addition, the team has K'Waun Williams and guys who can come in and make plays in Essang Bassey and Tremon Smith.
The team could absolutely use more depth at the position, but Darby is not a guy that will be missed in any regard.