4 Broncos who won't be missed in 2023
Since the free-agent market opened in the NFL about one month ago, the Denver Broncos have re-tooled their roster, signing the likes of Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Zach Allen, Samaje Perine and Jarrett Stidham.
But like all teams, the Broncos have lost many players from last year's roster as well. The team will do its best to replace all of these players, but in some cases, their absence will be felt much more than in other situations.
The best teams and the best coaches adapt from one season to the next and make the best use of the players at their disposal, easily overcoming the losses of key role players and even superstars.
Sean Payton would be considered a top-tier coach by most and he will have a full plan in place to get this team turned back in the other direction. Due to that and the direction the team is headed in or in some cases, the poor performance of the four players talked about here, none of these guys will be terribly missed.
Corliss Waitman, Punter
The Broncos swiped Corliss Waitman off waivers early into the offseason last year and then gave him a chance to unseat Sam Martin for the punting job. Waitman was the much cheaper option and the Broncos went that route in order to save money against the cap.
But oftentimes, you get what you pay for.
Waitman was not very good and the Broncos recognized this by bringing back Riley Dixon this offseason. Waitman was cut and would later sign with the New England Patriots.
The Broncos got a good punter back in Dixon and moved on from one they likely would have replaced with almost anyone this year. Hardly anyone will say "I wish we had Corliss Waitman back there kicking".