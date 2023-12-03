3 Broncos who will be blamed for devastating loss, but fans should pump the brakes
The Broncos suffered a tough loss, but we can't jump off the wagon right now.
Sean Payton
Sean Payton is going to take the heat for this loss and on social media, he already is, with many Broncos fans criticizing his play-calling. But the Broncos fell behind 13-0 in this game and then 22-10 in the fourth quarter and there was more than one reason for that and more than one member of the team to place the blame on.
How about this, the Broncos just got outplayed by a team that was slightly better on this day? Payton talked after the game about the hole the team put itself in.
That is all very accurate. The NFL is a difficult league to get wins in and on this day, the team just fell a little bit short after struggling in the beginning of the contest.
Payton's play-calling can be called into question for the way the game ended, but that same play-calling is what helped the team have a chance in the end, right? I've seen some Broncos fans talking about how this loss was worst than the 70-20 Miami Dolphins game and that, to me, is really strange.
The Broncos played a competitive game on the road against a team that has been tough for everyone this season. They had a chance to win it in the end and came very close to doing so. That's all you can ask for in this league.
Onto the Chargers in Week 14.