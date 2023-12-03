3 Broncos who will be blamed for devastating loss, but fans should pump the brakes
The Broncos suffered a tough loss, but we can't jump off the wagon right now.
Alex Singleton
Alex Singleton is facing some blame for one play he made in this game in which he was flagged for unnecessary roughness against C.J. Stroud. It came on fourth down and allowed the Texans to continue their drive, which resulted in a touchdown.
Of course, it's easy to say that the Broncos wouldn't have needed a touchdown to win the game had this touchdown, which happened in the first quarter, not happened. However, there are so many things that transpired between that play and the end of the game that all could have also been different if not for that play, so it's easy to say that but there's zero proof that things would have gone down the same way.
Singleton had a big sack late in the game and also led the team with 12 total tackles. On the season, he is the team's leading tackler by a pretty wide margin. He is one of those guys that Broncos fans seem to love to hate, but he is one of the best players on the defense.
But let's watch this play back, just for fun.
It's certainly not a "smart" play by Singleton, but, it was also a bad job of officiating. After some pushing and shoving between Singleton and Stroud, you see a Texans player come up and take a shot at Singleton, pushing him right in the head. Where was the flag for that? There should have been off-setting penalties. Just because there wasn't a flag, doesn't mean that Singleton lost this game for the Broncos and it's ridiculous to suggest otherwise.