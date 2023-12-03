Three Broncos who need to turn in big games in Week 13
By Jack Ramsey
2) Courtland Sutton
The Broncos will face the NFL's 21st ranked defense this week, the lowest-ranked defense they have faced in some time. Coming off weeks of the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs, and Browns, the Broncos offense will now get a chance to relax a bit and try to open up their game. The receiving core, which has taken somewhat of a step back to the running game in the last few weeks, will have a chance to put up a big game. That group should be led by Courtland Sutton, who has already set a career-best mark for touchdowns in a single season.
Sutton, at his best, is arguably the best red zone target in football. The Broncos' offense will need to be efficient to keep up with the high-powered Texans unit. In order to keep pace, the Broncos will need to be effective and convert on their red zone appearances and turn them into six. This should begin with Courtland Sutton. Sutton's eight red zone touchdowns lead the NFL and are by far the most touchdowns between Russell Wilson and any other receiver on the Broncos, regardless of which part of the field. If the Broncos want to win this week, Sutton will need to use his huge frame and strong hands to convert in the red zone and score six for the Broncos.