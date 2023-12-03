Three Broncos who need to turn in big games in Week 13
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos' season might be on the line this week. A win in Houston, a sixth straight win after starting 1-5, would push the Broncos to 7-5, they'd have head-to-head wins over other wild card contenders such as the Browns and Texans and would put them in a playoff spot with just five games remaining in the regular season. The Broncos enter this week as the hottest team in football, but their playoff chances are still very much up in the air. The Broncos need a win this week, and these three players will need to bring them one.
1) Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons has been one of the more impressive players on the Broncos' defense over the last month or so. On the year, Simmons has hauled in three interceptions, including two off Patrick Mahomes, and one off Josh Allen. Simmons has been playing alongside a rotating door of safeties due to Kareem Jackson's suspension, and PJ Locke's injuries this year. However, Simmons' play has not diminished. Simmons is still playing some of the best football of his career but will need to turn in another big game this week.
Simmons will be tasked with CJ Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and a strong Texans passing attack. Simmons, of late, has been a ball hawk. Three interceptions in his last six games, five pass deflections in four games, and most importantly, the Broncos' defense is playing at an incredible level. Simmons, the captain of the defense, will need to step up this week. Ultimately, this Broncos defense is young without much playoff experience. Veterans who have been in big games before, such as Simmons, Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Fabian Moreau, will need to help.