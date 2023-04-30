5 Broncos who may not be with team in 2023 following NFL Draft
Kyle Fuller, Center
The Broncos should have an open competition at the center position this year and there are still many fans who don't see a "good" center on the roster. That left some flabbergasted that the team didn't take one until the third-to-last pick of the draft when they chose Alex Forsyth out of Oregon.
It's not often that pick No. 257 in the draft has a chance to become a productive starter but in this case, Alex Forsyth certainly could have that chance. Many analysts had a much higher grade on him and some even had him as a Day 2 pick.
Forysth is a consistent and athletic center who plays smart football. He will have an excellent chance to make this roster.
But Lloyd Cushenberry, for as poor as he's played since being chosen in the third round of the 2020 draft, would have to be considered the leader in the clubhouse.
That leaves Kyle Fuller, who the Broncos just signed as a free agent this offseason, as the guy who could be the odd man out. The one thing that Fuller will have on his side is his experience playing with Russell Wilson in Seattle.
Wilson could be most comfortable with a player he has played with before but unless that translates to success on the field, Fuller may have a tough time making this roster.
There is a good chance that Forsyth is the one center the Broncos could keep for sure as a rookie, whether he is a starter or not. Either Fuller or Cushenberry will be gone.