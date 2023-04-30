5 Broncos who may not be with team in 2023 following NFL Draft
Justin Strnad, Linebacker
The Broncos took Justin Strnad in the fifth round of the 2020 draft but he's yet to do anything other than be another guy on the roster since that.
He missed the entire 2020 season due to a wrist injury and though he's been available for every game since, he has just 41 career tackles. The Broncos have needed help at the inside linebacker position for an eternity but they could still afford to cut this guy loose.
The Broncos used a third-round pick to select Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, who can come in and be a dynamic defender right off the bat.
After transferring from Alabama, Sanders had a big year for the Razorbacks last season, racking up 9.5 sacks. That could lead some to believe that the Broncos could use him as a rusher off the edge and in some packages, that is certainly a possibility.
But Sanders projects best as a middle linebacker who should easily be able to push Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton for snaps. But all three of those guys will most likely be on the team, meaning the trickle-down effect would probably cost one player their spot.
The Broncos have Jonas Griffith and Ray Wilborn and while either of those players would probably be on the same bubble that Strnad is on, Strnad has been on the team for three seasons and has yet to make any kind of an impact on the field.