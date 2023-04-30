5 Broncos who may not be with team in 2023 following NFL Draft
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety
General manager George Paton has drafted safeties in all three of his drafts with the Broncos and in this one, he found Boise State safety JL Skinner, a player who had a higher draft grade on most every analysts' list.
His addition is going to push last year's fifth-round choice, Delarrin Turner-Yell, to prove that he deserves a second season in Denver.
Turner-Yell played in 14 games last season but that was exclusively on special teams where he registered six tackles.
The Broncos have Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns as their starters but it also sounds like there are significant talks to bring veteran Kareem Jackson back for another season. If that were to happen, Turner-Yell's roster status certainly becomes shaky.
Skinner seems to be a much better defensive prospect which would likely leave Turner-Yell to battle P.J. Locke for a roster spot as a special teams guy. Locke would have to be considered the favorite in that race.