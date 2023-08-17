5 Denver Broncos who may not clear waivers if the team wants them on practice squad
- Teams will soon be forced to trim their rosters to 53 players but building a practice squad is another key detail before the season gets underway.
- Young players on both offense and defense may not clear waivers if the Broncos want to stash them on that practice squad.
Broncos players who may not clear waivers: JL Skinner, Safety
The Broncos have a great situation at the safety position. The team selected JL Skinner out of Boise State in the sixth round and that seemed like fantastic value there, but he may be on a depth chart where there is just no room for him.
The Broncos have Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson and unless something weird happens with Jackson, those will be the top three safeties this year.
Delarrin Turner-Yell has had a tremendous summer and may have taken the selection of Skinner as a personal challenge to step up his game. He is also regarded as one of the best special teams players on the roster. Veteran special teams guy P.J. Locke is still there as well.
Skinner is up against some tough competition and may just not be ready for a role on the main roster just yet. But the raw talent is there, and another team will seize the opportunity.
I think Skinner has the potential to be a starter in the league someday. Do the Broncos have the patience and room on the roster to wait for him to blossom? Will they be able to slide him over to the practice squad if he is cut?
He will be a very interesting player to keep tabs on come cut-down day.