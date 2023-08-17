5 Denver Broncos who may not clear waivers if the team wants them on practice squad
- Teams will soon be forced to trim their rosters to 53 players but building a practice squad is another key detail before the season gets underway.
- Young players on both offense and defense may not clear waivers if the Broncos want to stash them on that practice squad.
Players who may not clear waivers: Jaleel McLaughlin, Running back
Jaleel McLaughlin was a darkhorse undrafted player to make some noise after the Broncos signed him and thus far this summer, he has done just that.
Many teams will likely stay away from him because of his size (5-foot-7, 187 pounds) but any team that has watched him run thus far knows that he can be a weapon at some point in the league.
McLaughlin went undrafted due to his size and the fact that he played at Youngstown State in college but he ran for a ton of yards in college and has the ability to be a terrific situational back in the NFL. Last week against the Cardinals, he found the end zone late in the game and looked good with the football in his hands.
The Broncos will have Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine in the top two spots this year, but it's hard to say beyond that. The team signed veteran running back Dwayne Washington on Wednesday and Tyler Badie has had a good camp and seems to be the team's No. 3 option.
The Broncos need to be careful with McLaughlin if they want to keep him. They will need to consider putting him as the fourth running back on the team or trying to sneak him onto the practice squad. He is a natural fit for what Sean Payton likes to do on offense and could be a major contributor down the road.
But other teams could think the same and snatch him the second he hits that waiver wire. It will be interesting to see how things progress for McLaughlin.