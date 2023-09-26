4 Broncos who deserve to lose their job after 70-20 blowout loss
What we witnessed in from the Broncos in Week 3 was an atrocity
By Ryan Heckman
3. Joe Lombardi, Offensive Coordinator
First of all, as much fun as it is to make fun of Russell Wilson, let's give the guy some credit. He has played some pretty good football through three games. But the offense, as a whole, looks discombobulated. The Broncos are 14th in total offense after three weeks, but failed to take advantage of a leaky Dolphins defense.
Let's look at where the Dolphins stand in a couple of defensive categories after three weeks. First of all, Miami is the ninth-worst team on third down. That's a bit curious, even after playing the Broncos who went just 3-for-12 on third down in this matchup. For Miami to still be in the bottom 10 after that type of performance against the Broncos is really saying something.
Secondly, the Dolphins are giving up the 12th-most yards to opposing offenses at just over 361. The Broncos stayed right on par, there, finishing with 363. But, Denver should have been able to do much, much better than that, considering how many times the Dolphins scored and handed them back the football.
If we want to blame anybody for some of the larger problems thus far, then Joe Lombardi is certainly up there.