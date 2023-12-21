3 Broncos who deserve coal for Christmas
Christmas is coming ... who are 3 Broncos players that are on Santa's "Naughty List" and deserve coal?
2. Offensive Tackle Mike McGlinchey:
Many thought that the Broncos had finally found their franchise right tackle during free agency, as Denver signed former first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. So far, Mike has underperformed compared to the big contract he got.
Denver's offensive line has improved a lot compared to last season's but that does not mean that McGlinchey has been great. He has been a solid run-blocker, but in pass protection, he has been very bad. Compared to the other four starting offensive linemen, Mike has been the worst statistically.
Just for you to get an idea ...
RT Mike McGlinchey: 9 penalties (team high), 5 sacks allowed (team high), 65.4 PFF Grade
RG Quinn Meinerz: 2 penalties, 0 sacks allowed, 85.6 PFF Grade
C Lloyd Cushenberry III: 5 penalties, 0 sacks allowed, 73.2 PFF Grade
LG Ben Powers: 2 penalties, 2 sacks allowed, 60.8 PFF Grade (lowest among Broncos starting OL's)
LT Garrett Bolles: 5 penalties, 2 sacks allowed, 76.7 PFF Grade
Mike has the ninth-most penalties among tackles and sixteenth in sacks allowed. Not a good look for the former Notre Dame product. He is the Bronco with the most penalties (so far) in the season.