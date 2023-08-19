3 Broncos who cannot afford another preseason dud against 49ers
- Elliott Fry has been let go, but the Broncos still have questions at kicker
- The offensive line looked terrible against Arizona
- The Ben DiNucci fan club could start to get much louder if we see a repeat of last week
Broncos who can't afford to have a preseason dud against the 49ers: Jarrett Stidham, Quarterback
The Broncos signed Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason to be the backup to Russell Wilson and while that job may not exactly be in jeopardy, it could be with another performance like he had last week.
Stidham was about as bad as anyone on the Broncos in last week's loss to the Cardinals. He completed just five of his 15 pass attempts and some of his throws were not even close. He looked quite bad.
To make matters worse, Ben DiNucci, serving as the team's No. 3 quarterback, came on in relief and played considerably better than Stidham. DiNucci completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 57 yards and he also took the team on a drive for a late touchdown that would have won the game if the defense could have held.
DiNucci looked much more comfortable out there than Stidham did. If the same is true in this game against San Francisco, things could get interesting.