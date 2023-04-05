Denver Broncos who can win major awards in the 2023 season
Comeback Player of the Year: Russell Wilson OR Javonte Williams
I think there are massive arguments for both Russell Wilson and Javonte Williams to win the Comeback Player of the Year award. Geno Smith won the award in 2022, but I'm not sure what he came back from, as he was a career backup.
Anyway, Wilson might be one of the betting favorites to win the award. This was the first season of his career where he played at a lesser tick than above average. He was excellent during the first 10 years of his career in Seattle, and if he can replicate one of those years in 2023 with Sean Payton, he'll run away with the award.
I truly believe Wilson has a few years left and absolutely hate it when I hear and read "Oh the Broncos lost that trade." How do we know for sure? The Broncos didn't make the trade just for one season. What will the narrative be when Wilson bounces back in 2023?
Javonte Williams was going to be the workhorse running back for the Broncos but blew out his knee early in the 2022 season. We'll see if he's able to return to the lineup for week one. It also may take him a ton of time to get back to his old self, so I'm less likely to bet on Williams to win, but there is a path for him to do so.
The Broncos expect to be a run-first team, and if Williams can be back into the lineup quickly, he could benefit from that.