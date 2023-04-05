Denver Broncos who can win major awards in the 2023 season
Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II
I do think there was a valid argument for Patrick Surtain II to win the DPoY award in the 2022 season. He was constantly shadowing the opposition's top wide receivers and rarely got beat. It's clear that after his first two seasons in the NFL, Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in football.
Some teams just simply didn't throw his way. He was a 17-game starter for the Broncos and notched two interceptions, 10 passes defended, 60 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. He's a big, physical cornerback and completely takes away one-half of the playing field for the opposing offense.
He's only set to enter his age-23 season in the NFL and I'm sure hasn't even hit his peak yet. We may see an even better version of Surtain in 2023, and that could lead to a DPoY award. Stephon Gilmore won the DPoY award in 2019, so there's been recent success for cornerbacks winning the award.