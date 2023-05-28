4 Broncos who can't afford to have a down year in 2023
Broncos who can't afford to have a down year in 2023: Randy Gregory
After signing a big contract through free agency last offseason, Randy Gregory came to Denver and the Broncos were hopeful that they had just signed one of the game's best pass-rushers and that he and Bradley Chubb were going to combine to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.
That didn't even come close to happening.
Gregory played in just six games during his first year in Denver as a knee injury forced him to miss considerable time. As a result, he had just two sacks on the season.
His signing was a questionable one as a checkered past has always left a black eye on his career as a whole. He's a talented athlete, without any question, but to this point in his career, all of the pros don't outweigh the cons.
He will need to bounce back in a major way this season because Payton is not going to tolerate any off-the-field antics and another long-term injury will likely leave the team seeking new options.