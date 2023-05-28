4 Broncos who can't afford to have a down year in 2023
Broncos who can't afford to have a down year in 2023: Lloyd Cushenberry
Lloyd Cushenberry is technically the starting center for this team at the moment, but there is no guarantee of how long he will hold that spot.
Cushenberry has not played all that well since being drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft and the Broncos have added multiple options this offseason. While those options have not been flashy, big-move names, the team has brought in some players to at least push Cushenberry.
Kyle Fuller was signed in free agency and Alex Forsyth was drafted in the seventh round. The team also has Luke Wattenberg, who will be entering his second season in the league.
Cushenberry is listed as the starter but by no means is he locked in to be in that spot when the season kicks off. Any regression on his part at all will lead to him finding his way to the bench and quite possibly, looking for work somewhere else.