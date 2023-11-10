Denver Broncos: Way too early look at team's 2024 cap space
Sean Payton may have to get creative in 2024 to create some cap space.
Final thoughts...
The Denver Broncos can stand firm and not do much next offseason. Maybe this team will continue their resurgence and manage to finish with a winning record and even a playoff berth. In that case, Payton may want to not change much and may just want to bring the gang back to build on what was done in 2023.
Conversely, Payton could see enough from his core that he may feel inclined to try and sign some high-impact free agents, signaling an all-in approach. Guys like Danielle Hunter, Chris Jones, and Leonard Williams are all projected to be free agents in 2024. Signing a high-end FA would signal that the Broncos are wanting to make a run at the playoffs in 2024.
The team could also bottom out in the second half of the season. In this case, Sean Payton and George Paton may have to undergo a more thorough roster reconstruction. You'd likely see guys like Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles, and others no longer on the roster. The last nine games of the 2023 NFL Season are huge for the Denver Broncos.
The team has won two games in a row and looks like they're finding their footing on defense. The unit has drastically improved and looks much more like the 2022 version. The offense is also efficient and putting up enough points at the moment. The team has been on their bye week in Week 9, so the roster has been able to get healthy and take advantage of the break.