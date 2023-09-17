Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders- Week 2 preview
5 of 5
Injury Report
**At this time, most game statuses are unspecified**
Denver Broncos
TE Greg Dulcich (Hamtring)- OUT
LB Frank Clark (Hip)- OUT
WR Jerry Jeudy (Hamstring)- Unspecified (Expected to be Active)
DT D.J. Jones (Knee)- Unspecified (full participant in Friday's practice)
CB Riley Moss (Abdomen)- Unspecified (full participant in Friday's practice)
Washington Commanders
CB Jartavius Martin (Concussion)- Unspecified
WR Curtis Samuel (Hip)- Unspecified
DE Chase Young (Neck)- Unspecified but expected to play
G Sam Cosmi (Shoulder)- Unspecified
WR Terry McLaurin (Toe)- Unspecified