Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders- Week 2 preview
Broncos vs. Commanders: Biggest Matchup to Watch For
One of the most important matchups we will see in this game will be the Broncos' pass rush against the Commanders' offensive line. Week One against the Cardinals, Commanders young QB Sam Howell was sacked six times.
This would be an excellent opportunity for Vance Joseph's pass rush to get back on track after being a true non-factor against the Raiders last week. This was disappointing, considering the defenses of the past, and also considering that it felt like the offense was finally moving in a positive direction.
Does it not feel like we cannot seem to have both firing on all cylinders at the same time?
Vance Joseph claims this is the best pass rush he thinks he has ever coached. Though it feels like a probable silly claim when he has coached Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Shaquil Barrett, he does have guys like Randy Gregory and Frank Clark who will hopefully step it up in weeks to come.