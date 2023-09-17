Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders- Week 2 preview
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders: The Last Meeting
The Denver Broncos' last meeting against the Washington Commanders took place on October 31, 2021. The Broncos got the treats on this Halloween day, beating the Commanders 17-10. In fact, at this point, the Commanders were still the Washington Football Team, so this will be the Broncos' first matchup against the rebranded franchise from Washington.
Top Storylines
One of the biggest storylines for the Denver Broncos right now is the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy after missing week one, in what seemed to be a precautionary measure after dealing with that hamstring injury. While Russell Wilson spread the wealth around to his receiving corps against the Raiders, no receiver had a particularly impressive day. Jeudy's return is a big boost for this Broncos' offense. In fact, it does not even sound like they plan to keep Jeudy on a snap count. This feels a little surprising, but in Sean Payton, we trust.
The Washington Commanders slipped by in a narrow victory against an Arizona Cardinals team that is still without Kyler Murray. A victory is a victory, but Commanders fans surely would agree that there is a lot to be done in Washington to make the team look playoff bound. In the post Dan Snyder era, this team and this fanbase are looking for good things to come their way.