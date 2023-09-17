Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders- Week 2 preview
Although the Sean Payton era did not begin as one would have hoped for the Denver Broncos, as they racked up an eighth straight loss to their divisional rival in the Las Vegas Raiders, there seemed to be a different feeling about the team.
Perhaps that comes from the obvious willingness to take risks from Sean Payton, which was on full display when he elected to open the game with an onside kick, which the Broncos did recover, but was ultimately given to the Raiders due to penalty. However, confidence can be contagious.
The Broncos have a good opportunity to reel in that confidence and get back on their feet against the Washington Commanders at home in Week 2.
Let's preview the game.