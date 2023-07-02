4 Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason
If these players don't step up in training camp and the three preseason games on the slate, they could be forced to turn to another city and another uniform if their NFL careers are to continue.
Broncos veterans who can't afford to have a subpar preseason: Elliott Fry
I have been clear in my recent opinion that Elliott Fry is not going to open as the Broncos' placekicker in Week 1. There could be a host of better options available before the season kicks off.
But he could certainly help his case this summer by being accurate. After all, he is the only guy there after the team chose to part ways with Brandon McManus and if he proves to make clutch kicks and doesn't do things like blow a bunch of extra points, he might prove people like me wrong.
But if he is shaky and misses kicks, the team is absolutely going to be looking at all options. The rope shouldn't be long for Fry. He is the guy who the team brought in following the release of McManus, the team's No. 2 all-time leading scorer.
But there is a reason that he has played for 10 other teams and only has six career field-goal attempts in the regular season.