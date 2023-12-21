3 upcoming free agents Broncos should let walk in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
3. Kareem Jackson, S
Kareem Jackson has been a very good safety for the Broncos organization for a solid five years. It might hurt to let him walk, but it's time. This year could end up being one last 'hurrah' for Jackson before the team allows him to leave.
The 2023 campaign has been an eventful one for Jackson. In the mist of seeing his Broncos turn things around after a horrendous start, he has also been suspended twice, both times for lowering his helmet on hits to opposing players.
At 35 years old and set to turn 36 in April, Jackson is already nearing the end of his career, even though he's played pretty well in limited time this season.
One of the things head coach Sean Payton said earlier in the year seems to also shed light on Jackson's future. Payton began the process of allowing younger players to see more time and wanted to focus more on those guys in preparation for the team's future.
The Broncos don't appear to be a true contender at the moment, either, so if Jackson plays in 2024, he'll probably head somewhere that's closer to a Super Bowl.