3 Broncos' under-the-radar breakout candidates in 2023
Broncos 2023 breakout candidate: Greg Dulcich, Tight End
Greg Dulcich got off to a slow start during his rookie season in 2022 due to injuries, but he ended up being the arguably best rookie on the team last season.
He should enter this summer as the team's No. 1 tight end and that is a position that has always been an important one in Sean Payton offenses.
Dulcich should be targeted plenty of times this season by Russell Wilson and so long as he can stay healthy, he should be able to immensely improve on the numbers he posted last season of 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns, which he did in just 10 games.
The Broncos also have Adam Trautman and Albert Okwuegbunam on the roster at tight end but Dulcich easily has the highest ceiling of those three players and could start to rise in 2023.