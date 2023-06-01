3 Broncos' under-the-radar breakout candidates in 2023
Broncos 2023 breakout candidate: Zach Allen, Defensive Lineman
It was certainly disappointing to see the Broncos lose Dre'Mont Jones in free agency and many fans may have seen the signing of Zach Allen as his replacement as a serious downgrade. But that may not necessarily be the case.
Allen is a former third-round pick and he played well in an Arizona Cardinals defense that was not very good. He was a perfect fit for this Broncos' defense and when Vance Joseph came over from Arizona to be the team's defensive coordinator, he got to keep the coach that knows his talent the best.
Allen is still just 25 years old and has a ton of football left in him. He could easily become what Derek Wolfe, one of the unsung heroes of the Denver defense for many years, was for the Broncos.
Allen will be in the starting lineup this season and fans unfamiliar with his play are going to be pleasantly surprised at how quick he is off the snap and how often he can become disruptive at the point of attack. He is a threat to get to the quarterback and will rack up the tackles for loss in a hurry.
Allen has a chance to be a highly successful player for this team.