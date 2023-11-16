Broncos try to slow down the 'Passtronaut' and 2 other storylines to follow in Week 11
The Denver Broncos will square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.
Broncos go up against another familiar face
Fresh off of facing Von Miller for the first time since he was traded away, the Broncos now get to go up against former second-round pick Dalton Risner.
Risner signed with the Vikings in September, after the season had already started. He had been sitting on the free-agent market for months in a situation that became a bit mystifying. It was starting to look like Risner may be done as a professional football player.
But the Vikings came calling and to this point, it has worked out. Risner was able to crack into the starting lineup and the Vikings haven't lost a game since signing him. The organization loves him and he is out there giving his all for his new team.
It's still a bit sad that he wasn't able to reach an agreement to stay in Denver, but it also appears that neither side was interested in working that out. Risner, who was born in Colorado and became a high school star in the state, was a fan favorite but now, those fans will be rooting against the team he plays for.