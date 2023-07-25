Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group
- Competition at WR
- Will the Denver Broncos keep a QB3?
- Battle for pass rush rotation spots
Special teams: Competition at the kicker position; return game
The competition on special teams that's going to draw the most headlines this offseason is in the kicking game. The Broncos have now signed both Elliott Fry and Brett Maher to compete for their kicker job after cutting Brandon McManus, and you've got to think that Maher is the favorite.
Despite an embarrassing finish to last season in the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys, Maher made more than 90 percent of his kicks last year including 9-of-11 from 50-plus. Fry has barely kicked in real NFL games by comparison, and the jury is very much out on him.
We'll see what those guys can do in training camp and preseason play, but that will be the most publicized special teams battle of the offseason.
Almost equally important, however, is what will unfold in the return game. The Broncos' current solutions to an ailing return game are:
- Montrell Washington
- Tremon Smith
- Marvin Mims
- KJ Hamler?
- Jalen Virgil
Perhaps we'll be surprised by some other names that get included in the mix, but this is where Montrell Washington undoubtedly has his biggest shot of remaining on the Denver Broncos' roster in 2023. The Broncos considered Marvin Mims -- their top pick in this year's draft -- arguably the best return specialist in the class.
Jalen Virgil was a playmaker in the return game at Appalachian State as well. KJ Hamler might be the fastest player on the team, but would the Broncos want to subject him to possibly taking big hits in the return game as opposed to having him involved in the offense?
And what about Pat Surtain?!
The Broncos will have some interesting options in the return game here during training camp worth watching.