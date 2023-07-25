Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group
- Competition at WR
- Will the Denver Broncos keep a QB3?
- Battle for pass rush rotation spots
Defensive Back: The toughest position group on the roster to crack?
How much of a "battle" are we going to see in the defensive backfield this offseason?
The way I see it, these guys are roster locks:
Cornerback:
- Pat Surtain II
- Damarri Mathis
- Riley Moss
Safety:
- Justin Simmons
- Kareem Jackson
- Caden Sterns
- JL Skinner
Although some might disagree, I do think there are spots up for grabs here. But this is going to be a very difficult position group to crack. Although they may not be roster "locks", here are the defensive backs I think could round out a group of 10 or 11 for the Broncos:
- Tremon Smith (CB)
- K'Waun Williams (CB)
- Essang Bassey (CB)
- Ja'Quan McMillian (CB)
- PJ Locke (S)
If you add those five guys to the previous group of seven listed, that makes 12 defensive backs and the Broncos aren't likely going to be able to keep that many. It would also eliminate guys like 2022 5th-round pick Delarrin Turner-Yell from the current equation.
Special teams will factor into this discussion, which is where Tremon Smith, PJ Locke, and Essang Bassey have a huge edge over other guys. I think K'Waun Williams could end up as a surprise cut if the Broncos are really pleased with the development of guys like Bassey, McMillian, and also Riley Moss, who could factor in at nickel as well.
This is obviously a very talented position group going into training camp for the Broncos, perhaps a position group with some trade appeal for other teams.