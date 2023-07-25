Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group
- Competition at WR
- Will the Denver Broncos keep a QB3?
- Battle for pass rush rotation spots
Defensive line: What in the world is going on here?
The Denver Broncos have spent some big money on the defensive line the last two offseasons with the additions of DJ Jones and Zach Allen. Ultimately, those two guys bear the biggest burden of responsibility in a unit that has quickly deteriorated into being one of the thinnest and least exciting on the roster.
The Broncos' defensive line is currently a very worrisome group. Outside of the top two guys, the Broncos are missing a couple of things: Proven players or guys with upside.
Now, that's not to diminish what Mike Purcell can bring to the table, or the promise Matt Henningsen showed last year, but Purcell is starting off training camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list and the team is now going to be without Eyioma Uwazurike, their highest-drafted player at the position (4th round pick in 2022) due to a gambling suspension. Although Uwazurike was only a fourth-round pick and didn't do much last year, the moves the team has made have indicated a level of confidence in the young guys stepping up into bigger roles.
The Broncos' current defensive line situation involves Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia, PJ Mustipher, Jordan Jackson, Tyler Lancaster, and Haggai Ndubuisi.
Do the Broncos feel like they have enough here? It's not like losing Uwazurike cripples the team, it just wipes a player with upside off the board.
Could we see Frank Clark move to defensive end and the team compensate at OLB in other ways? Could there be more free agents added? A trade?