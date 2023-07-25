Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group
- Competition at WR
- Will the Denver Broncos keep a QB3?
- Battle for pass rush rotation spots
Wide receiver: Who takes the final two spots?
Barring any surprise trades, the Denver Broncos' top four wide receiver spots should be set on the roster:
- Jerry Jeudy
- Courtland Sutton
- Tim Patrick
- Marvin Mims
Beyond those four guys, who is making this team? Assuming the Broncos keep the typical number of receivers on the roster (usually falls around six players), who would be getting those final two spots? As of right now, I would put the favorites as KJ Hamler and Marquez Callaway, but there will be competition.
Unfortunately, Kendall Hinton is opening training camp on the PUP after a knee procedure. That could ultimately keep him in Denver but perhaps cause him to miss out on the start of the season.
Former undrafted players like Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey all present their own level of intrigue at the bottom of the roster, but special teams will be a necessity. That's one area where someone like Jalen Virgil might have an edge over other guys. He's not only got vertical speed and intriguing appeal as an offensive weapon, but he played a lot of special teams in the second half of last season for the Broncos.
An open door for two spots also means there's a chance for Montrell Washington to bounce back and prove he's this team's primary return specialist and another gadget player on offense.
Taylor Grimes is more likely a practice squad option, but there's no doubt that with two open spots at receiver, anything is possible.