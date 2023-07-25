Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group
- Competition at WR
- Will the Denver Broncos keep a QB3?
- Battle for pass rush rotation spots
Running back: Who will be the team's RB3?
Shockingly, Javonte Williams won't even be starting off training camp on the PUP for the Denver Broncos. After suffering a major knee injury early last season against the Raiders, Williams has clearly had a very good recovery process and even if he's limited to start training camp, he won't be on any injury lists.
That is huge.
Therefore, there will not be any competition for the RB1 position. That belongs to Javonte Williams, and right behind him on the depth chart will be veteran Samaje Perine. Perine was added in free agency from the Cincinnati Bengals and will provide a valuable option on all three downs.
But who is going to provide this team with much-needed depth at the running back position? As we saw last year, the Broncos must have thought they were "good" with Williams and Melvin Gordon atop the depth chart, but we saw a worst-case scenario when Williams went down and Gordon was unable to hang on to the football. The Broncos found themselves desperate with 13 games left to play for RB help, and had to poach Latavius Murray off the Saints practice squad.
As of right now, it looks like Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are the leaders in the clubhouse to be RB3 for the Broncos. Badie hit paydirt on his first NFL touch last season and both he and McLaughlin have some intriguing speed to contrast the bruising style of Williams and Perine.
That plays hugely in their favor over someone like Tony Jones Jr., who is another big-bodied, physical style of back.