Denver Broncos training camp battles at every position group

The grind of the offseason is finally over. After months of making lists, speculating, and just talking about football, football is actually back. Denver Broncos training camp will officially open up to the fan base on Friday, July 28, and the preseason will be quickly on its heels. Before the team gets going on preseason games, there are some significant battles all over the roster that are yet to be decided.
As much as we think we know how things are going to go with the Denver Broncos' roster in 2023, there are always surprises that can happen at every position group. Players step up throughout the course of camp and preseason games, stealing roster spots and making other players expendable.
Let's take a look at each position group for the Denver Broncos heading into training camp this week, and what position battles you should be watching for at each of those groups.
Quarterback: QB3 job is up for grabs
The Denver Broncos don't have a competition for QB1 this year, which is refreshing for the second straight year. Even though there is obviously some uncertainty after the way Russell Wilson played in 2022, at least there's no controversy. Sometimes it's nice to just be able to commit to a direction for a season of time at this position. Hopefully, Russ can. turn things around quickly.
Jarrett Stidham was signed to be the team's QB2 and certainly not "just" a backup. Obviously, that's all he will be this year if all goes well with Russell Wilson, but the Broncos seem to think of Stidham as more than just a "backup". They like his potential as a future starter.
The only competition at QB this year is for the QB3 position. That job looks like it will come down to either Jarrett Guarantano or Ben DiNucci, who played this past year in the XFL. Guarantano was picked up by the Broncos late last year and they purposefully got him on the roster for 2023. The pro scouting department obviously has seen something they like there.
Sean Payton seemed to take a liking to DiNucci at the Broncos' offseason minicamp where he joked after DiNucci threw an interception that a job at Walmart as a greeter could be waiting for him if the Broncos QB thing didn't work. DiNucci was once a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys who has some decent playmaking abilities.
Although I'm sure Wilson and Stidham will play plenty in the preseason, the battle worth monitoring will be between DiNucci and Guarantano, two young and talented players with upside.