Denver Broncos top-graded players in preseason game vs. 49ers
Who were the top-graded Denver Broncos players in the team's loss vs. the 49ers?
By Jordan Lopez
DT - Elijah Garcia
Making his case for the 53-man roster, Elijah Garcia had another great showing against the 49ers in his second preseason game.
PFF graded Garcia as the fifth-best player on the defense and rightfully so. He recorded:
- 2 QB Hurries
- 1 QB Hit
- 1 Interception
Garcia played most of the snaps on defense (35 plays) and made his presence known on the field. He has had a great training camp and it has shown in the two preseason games thus far.
It will be hard not to put him on the 53-man roster as he has earned his spot on the team after two great performances. Garcia provides much-needed depth at that position and can boost the defensive line with great showings like this.
Garcia is one to look out for when the season comes around!
LT - Garett Bolles
Credit where credit's due, Garett Bolles bounced back against the 49ers after starting off shaky in his first preseason game. He was rated as the fifth-best player on the offense.
Many analysts and media members were voicing their concerns after the first preseason game against the Cardinals when Bolles had his first action since returning from his injury. He didn't look great, but he bounced back strong at San Francisco.
Bolles totaled 23 snaps at left tackle and held it down. Bolles was one of the better run blockers in the game and was graded as the third-best amongst the offensive line.
More importantly, Bolles played much better in the passing game. He allowed one QB hurry and pressure but had much better reps against a good defensive line in San Francisco.
It's a huge year for Bolles as the offense will be counting on him to return and play at a Pro Bowl level once again. Zach Strief should get the most out of his left tackle and have a better season than years before.