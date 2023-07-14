Denver Broncos top 4 worst uniform decisions the last 20 years
The Denver Broncos have not "changed" their uniforms since 1997, but there have been some bad modifications and uniform decisions over the last 20 years.
1. The biggest uniform mistake: Not wearing the real throwbacks
The last time the Denver Broncos wore the beloved old-school uniforms which the team wore from 1969-1996 was during the 2001 season.
This was the last time anyone saw this exact uniform on an actual NFL field, and going more than 20 years without seeing that uniform should be a crime.
Just like the 1990s Atlanta Falcons uniforms, the Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles uniforms, classic Miami Dolphins uniforms, or even creamsicle Buccaneers uniforms, the Denver Broncos' uniforms from the 80s and 90s deserve to be highlighted on an annual basis.
Not everybody loves them, but you can almost guarantee that the players on the roster would absolutely flip a cork if they got to wear these. Part of the reason the Broncos haven't worn these uniforms is not their own fault -- it's the NFL's. The NFL implemented (and has since changed) a rule which stated that you could only use one approved helmet all season. Having a navy blue helmet prevents the Broncos from being able to wear these throwbacks, but as of 2022, that's no longer the case.
Just know that the team could bring these back for up to two games per season if they wanted to.
The closest we've gotten is obviously the team's Color Rush uniform combination, which is all orange and includes the current navy blue. It's a fine compromise, but it's undoubtedly a compromise.
Hopefully, the Denver Broncos' new white helmet doesn't end up on this list in the near future. As of right now, hopes remain high. But when the Broncos unveil the helmet on July 25, everyone is going to want to know what uniform it's getting worn with and what it's going to look like. Again, it's impossible to picture a white helmet with the uniform being worn by Jerry Jeudy here.
We'll see if the Broncos get this next uniform modification right.