Denver Broncos top 3 games of all-time versus Jets
John Elway's last game at Mile High, a dose of Tebow Time, and an extraordinary upset.
By Collin Lee
2. 2011, Week 11: Broncos 17, Jets 13
We all knew this one was coming. It's Tebow time!
In 2011, on a November Thursday Night in Denver, the 4-5 Broncos led by quarterback Tim Tebow squared off against a 5-4 Jets squad fresh off of two straight AFC championship appearances. At this point in the season, Tebow had already started four games for the Broncos, had a 3-1 record and helped the team recover from a disastrous 1-4 start. The Jets were supposed to end Tebow time. Instead, they became another one of Tebow's triumphs as the Broncos pulled out a last-minute 17-13 win in typical Tebow fashion.
Like almost every other Tim Tebow NFL game, this game contained 55 minutes of ugly football that led to one of the most brilliant endings anyone could imagine. For much of the contest, the score was locked at 10-3 with the Jets in front. It seemed like it was going to be a slow beat down, one of those losses where the final score is closer than the game felt. Then, midway through the third, Broncos cornerback André Goodman intercepted quarterback Mark Sanchez and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game at 10.
After Goodman's pick-six, the Jets tacked on a field goal to go up 13-10, setting the stage for Tebow Time.
Late in the fourth with the ball at Denver's five, Tebow led the Broncos on a 12-play, 95-yard go ahead touchdown drive that ate up almost five minutes. Tebow accounted for 57 rushing yards on the drive alone, including a 20-yard touchdown run to cap it off. A stout Denver defense held the Jets out of the end zone in the final minute, and the Broncos earned one of its most memorable wins of the decade.
2011 as a whole was such a magical year in Denver. Tebow helped the Broncos to countless miracle victories that season, but this win against the Jets in primetime was certainly one of the most memorable and fun. This game will be an eternal classic.