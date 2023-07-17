4 Denver Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl
- The year before back-to-back Super Bowls will always be remembered for the wrong reasons.
- Rahim Moore probably cost his team a chance to win it all.
Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl: 2012
Though it has been over a decade, it's still hard to talk about this one.
The 2012 season was the year that the Broncos signed Peyton Manning as a free agent and though the team got off to a slow start at 2-3, a massive comeback with over the Chargers in Week 6 sparked an 11-game winning streak and the Broncos looked like a team that would never lose another game.
That was until the divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Broncos were better than. That day, though, they allowed Joe Flacco and his Ravens to hang around all game and then late in the game, with a spot in the AFC Championship just 42 seconds away, this happened (video).
To this day, Rahim Moore might still be the most hated Broncos player ever.
To make matters worse, with time still on the clock and timeouts at their disposal, head coach John Fox chose to take a knee and go to overtime, where the Broncos eventually lost the game.
I am convinced that had the Broncos held on to win, they would have beaten the Patriots in the championship game and the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. This one will always be tough to take.