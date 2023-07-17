4 Denver Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl
- The year before back-to-back Super Bowls will always be remembered for the wrong reasons.
- Rahim Moore probably cost his team a chance to win it all.
Fans of the Denver Broncos have been spoiled to a certain degree, as they have had the chance to see their team play in eight Super Bowls, winning the Lombardi Trophy three times. Only the New England Patriots, with 11, have appeared in more.
But minus recent history, the team has been one of the most successful organizations in the history of the league. Despite those eight Super Bowl appearances, there are some other teams that were close or good enough to play in the big game, and probably should have.
Had these four teams made it to the Super Bowl, the Broncos would have 12 appearances in the final game of the season, more than any other team in history.
Of course, many teams can say that they "should have" been there, but in the case of these four teams, it very likely should have happened.
Broncos teams that should have played in the Super Bowl: 1991
Make no mistake, the Buffalo Bills were the team in 1991, at least in the AFC. They were in the middle of their reign over the AFC during this time and how that team never won a single Super Bowl is unbelievable.
But the Broncos, who went 12-4 in 1991 and were the No. 2 seed in the AFC, should have beaten them on the road in the AFC title game.
The Bills were one of the best offensive teams in the league and the week before this, they put 37 points up against the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Broncos, who won a thrilling game in the divisional round against the Houston Oilers, held Buffalo to almost nothing in this game.
The Bills' only touchdown of the game was scored by the defense but Buffalo still needed several fluke plays to advance to the Super Bowl.
John Elway was knocked out of the game, forcing backup Gary Kubiak into the game. Kubiak scored the team's only touchdown in the game late in the fourth quarter to make the score 10-7. The Broncos then recovered an onside kick but a fumble after a catch by Steve Sewell was the final nail in the coffin.
However, the biggest story in this game for the Broncos was the fact that kicker David Treadwell missed three field goals, two of which bounced off of the uprights.
Had the Broncos won, they would have advanced to the Super Bowl to play a Washington team that went 14-2 and would have been quite difficult to beat, but they should have been in that game.