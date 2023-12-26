Denver Broncos 2 stock up, 5 stock down following a horrible Christmas Eve loss
After an embarrassing Week 16 loss, who is moving up or down the stock report this week?
By Amir Farrell
CB Patrick Surtain ll
Just when the game could not get worse, it got worse. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain ll allowing two 30-yard completions to wide receiver DeVante Parker felt very indicative of how the matchup went for the Denver Broncos. Every cornerback has their "off" game and Surtain ll definitely had his against New England's receiver core who had an exceptional night.
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
Like Surtain ll, second-year corner Ja'Quan McMillian, who has been on a tear as of late, had a poor performance in Denver Sunday night. The East Carolina product had one series where he allowed two chunk plays in the secondary and missed a tackle on Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliot for a touchdown reception. Throughout the game, McMillian was inconsistent in coverage and a liability at times. He'll look to bounce back on New Year's Eve against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Entire Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos defensive line was lackluster all night long and as a result, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was able to have a successful night carving up Vance Joseph's secondary. No matter which coverages or blitzes the Broncos threw at the quarterback, there was nonexistent pressure through all four quarters of the ball game. Despite having a good performance against the run, the lack of pressure was absolutely inexcusable for Denver's defensive line against a bottom-three offensive line in the NFL.