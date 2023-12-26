Denver Broncos 2 stock up, 5 stock down following a horrible Christmas Eve loss
After an embarrassing Week 16 loss, who is moving up or down the stock report this week?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have now suffered losses in back-to-back weeks and are in danger of being eliminated from playoff contention following an embarrassing performance on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton are rightfully receiving criticism from the fanbase following a string of questionable decisions throughout the Week 16 loss and fans have begun to toy with the idea of seeing a different starting quarterback under center in 2024.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following a disastrous primetime loss vs. Patriots:
TE Lucas Krull
Who would have thought second-string tight end and former practice squad body Lucas Krull would be on the stock up report at this point in the regular season? The rookie caught four passes for 28 yards in the contest and reeled in the first touchdown of his young NFL career coming midway through the fourth quarter in a clutch moment. While he certainly did not have the most flashy night by any means, Krull still tied the team-high in targets with five and stepped up most when the offense needed him to.
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
An easy stock up this week is wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. He may not have had the most consistent performance in terms of creating separation on an every-down basis however, the rookie talent led the team in receiving yards (63) on just three receptions averaging out at 21 yards per reception. Now imagine if he was utilized more frequently down the field earlier in the game. Mims Jr.'s increased usage in this matchup as opposed to previous weeks calls for a stock up.