Denver Broncos statistical leaders after first quarter of the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos have split their first four games and will embark on four crucial games. Let's see who leads in major statistical categories. It's a tale of two stories through four games. The Broncos' defense is arguably the best in the NFL, but the offense is among the worst. However, being that the Broncos are starting a rookie QB, it's no surprise the offense is off to a slow start.
The Denver Broncos also do not have many viable playmakers on offense, so if you are here blaming Bo Nix, you may be wrong in your criticism. Since we are about one-quarter done with the 2024 NFL Season, let's check out the Broncos' statistical leaders.
Passing Yards - Bo Nix, 660
Wow, Bo Nix leads the team in passing yards, who would have thought? Well, the QB is averaging 165 yards per game through the first four games of his NFL career, and the hope here is that as he gets more comfortable in the offense, he'll be able to push the ball down the field more, leading to more substantive yardage.
Passing Touchdowns - Bo Nix, 1
The first and only touchdown pass of the 2024 NFL Season thus far for the Denver Broncos was a touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton in the second half of the team's 10-9 win over the New York Jets. It was not the best ball from Nix, but Sutton came down with it.
Rushing Yards - Javonte Williams, 129
After a small breakout game, Javonte Williams now leads the team with 129 rushing yards. The Broncos must get their run game going in Week 5 and beyond, or the development of Bo Nix is not going to go the way the team hopes. Having a competent rushing attack is crucial here, and perhaps Williams having a strong game in Week 4 can set the stage for him to stack some more solid performances.
Rushing Touchdowns - Bo Nix, 2
Bo Nix leads the team in rushing touchdowns, which should not happen. My radical take here is that a running back should lead the team in rushing touchdowns. Perhaps when rookie RB Audric Estime comes off of injured reserve, he can provide a spark in the rushing attack.
Receiving Yards - Courtland Sutton, 192
Courtland Sutton leads the Denver Broncos with 192 receiving yards through four games. This would put him on pace for 816 yards in the 2024 NFL Season. Sutton is not a player who is going to eat up a ton of yardage anymore, but he is currently in line to lead the team in this category.
Receiving Touchdowns - Courtland Sutton, 1
The only touchdown pass of the season went to Courtland Sutton, who caught 10 TD passes in the 2023 NFL Season.
Tackles - Alex Singleton, 31
Alex Singleton tore his ACL at the beginning of the Denver Broncos' Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and still leads the team in total tackles. Cody Barton will probably end up leading the team in tackles when the 2024 NFL Season ends. Singleton started 2024 off on a great foot so the ACL injury is just brutal.
Sacks - Jonathon Cooper, 3
On pace to shatter to have a career-year, Jonathon Cooper is on pace for double-digit sacks in the 2024 NFL Season and leads the team with three. Given the Las Vegas Raiders have a poor offensive line, it would not surprise me to see the defense have another huge game, and perhaps Cooper can get in on some of the sack