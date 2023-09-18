Broncos start 0-2, winners and losers from loss to Commanders
- More winners than losers in a loss?
- WRs make both lists, but not in the order most would expect
- Coaching is rearing its ugly head
Loser: Sean Payton
If Vance Joseph is here, Sean Payton has to be here too. After all, he wanted him in Denver.
Payton deserves credit for being a great head coach across his career but in his first two games with the Broncos, that hasn't been the case. It's possible that Payton doesn't have all of the pieces that he would like to have, but I will remind you that the first two games were against the Raiders and the Commanders. Those are two of the easiest games on the schedule.
No one is going to say that Payton is a bad coach or that bringing him in was a bad decision. But he is a long way away from turning this thing around and having the situation that he once had in New Orleans.
There will be lumps, and Payton is going to have to be willing to take them. His team is 0-2 and all signs currently point to things getting much worse. He is going to have some tough decisions to make on that road.