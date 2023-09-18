Broncos start 0-2, winners and losers from loss to Commanders
- More winners than losers in a loss?
- WRs make both lists, but not in the order most would expect
- Coaching is rearing its ugly head
Loser: Vance Joseph
There is always going to be a major scapegoat after every loss and this week, that is absolutely going to be defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. You can already hear it.
All of sports talk radio in Denver and all of the websites that cover the Broncos, including this one, are going to talk at length, bemoaning the decision to bring Joseph back to Denver. Though that will get repetitive, it's accurate.
Bringing Joseph back was always a questionable decision. Except, no one really questioned it because Sean Payton could do no wrong after being hired as the team's head coach. Fans just went with it.
Why Joseph continues to get NFL jobs is something I will never understand. He's never been a good coach at any level and this season is no different. A defense that was strong with Vic Fangio and even last season has been reduced to one of the worst in the league.
The Commanders did whatever they wanted to against this defense on Sunday and that is why the Broncos lost this game. There will be calls from fans to fire Joseph right now, but that is highly unlikely.