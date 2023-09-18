Broncos start 0-2, winners and losers from loss to Commanders
- More winners than losers in a loss?
- WRs make both lists, but not in the order most would expect
- Coaching is rearing its ugly head
Winners: Marvin Mims, Brandon Johnson
Two other wide receivers on the team who are far less-recognized than Jeudy, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson, looked great for the Broncos in this game.
One of the most encouraging things that can be taken from this loss is the way that the rookie Mims played. He made a big play every time he touched the ball on Sunday, and that could be something the Broncos need to think about doing more often.
Mims caught two passes on the day and had 113 yards receiving, including a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter that put the Broncos up 14-3.
Johnson did his part as well. He also only caught two passes but both of them ended up in the end zone. He was the guy on the receiving end of Wilson's Hail Mary. The ball bounced around several players hands near the end zone and it was Johnson who showed the proper concentration to grab the deflection in the end zone.
The Broncos need to look into getting both of these guys more involved in the passing game going forward.